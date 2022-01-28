Our View: No more surprises

In retrospect, no one should be surprised.

Supporters of the recall against Nevada County supervisors appear at the local elections office. The situation gets heated. Gregory Diaz, the county’s top elections official, says in a news release an employee was pushed after recallers forced their way into his office.

Recall supporters say they were the ones accosted, denying any violence on their part. Now one of them is talking about possibly filing a lawsuit.

The elections office is now closed to in-person services, as Diaz has cited security concerns. It’s unknown when it’ll reopen.

Our community collectively wondered on Aug. 9, 2020, how it had come to this point when a violent clash happened on the streets of Nevada City.





No one should be wondering why this time around.

The Jan. 20 incident at the local elections office is just the latest spark in a series of contentious moments our county, and nation, is experiencing. It’s almost as if we need something to divide us into separate camps, whether it’s a football team or political party.

The COVID-19 pandemic perfectly fills the role of divider. You either follow the science or are ignorant. You’re a supporter of freedom or a dunce for the government. There is no in between.

And, frankly, this would be fine — normal, even — except for the growing instances of violence. It’s easy to pass this off as a tempest in a teapot, nothing more than a misunderstanding in a heated moment, quickly forgotten.

But look closer. Both sides roughly agree on the events. An elections employee opened the door of an office closed to in-person services, and a recall supporter tried to enter. The employee then tried to shut the door, and the supporter’s allies claim their companion was injured.

The recaller either tried to force their way into a closed office, which is wrong. Or the employee had a reason to be scared, and tried to shut the door. Either scenario doesn’t bode well for the health of our body politic.

And a video published on behalf of recall supporters showing an interaction the day before the incident doesn’t shine any light on what happened Jan. 20.

Our community could spend countless hours in a Zoom webinar trying to figure out what happened and when, not on Jan. 20 but to us as a nation. Instead, we should focus on changing behaviors.

Emotions are intense. No one disputes this. No one is happy we’re about to enter the third year of a pandemic. No one wants to wear a mask, or miss their parents’ birthdays and anniversaries because they might get sick if people visit them.

And the elections office doesn’t want to close its doors to in-person services. But it can, and did, for reasons that sound pretty good on their surface. Recall supporters should stop acting this aggressive, and start acting like adults.

Protest at the corner of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road, or in front of the Eric Rood Administrative Center. Keep attending every Board of Supervisors meeting, and use your three minutes to speak directly to our elected leaders.

But don’t push your way into a government office, refusing to wear a mask when last week this county recorded 1,357 new cases of COVID-19, the highest weekly total recorded for the county since the pandemic began.

You properly convey your message in a sober and responsible manner, not by ignoring mask mandates and forcibly entering a government office. Actions like these only presage an increase in aggression.

If this continues, it’ll only get worse.

And that shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com