Our View: Merry Christmas!

Not far into Christmas morning, the stockings are likely no longer hanging with with care.

They’re scattered about the floor as the children wrestle with the next gift. Some tinsel is stuck to tiny hands, and wrapping paper is steadily growing in the corner.

There’s a warmth that exudes from this space, from too many bodies in the same room and the coffee cups making the rounds.

So, this is Christmas.

It comes in many shapes in many places. Plenty of homes have no chimneys. There is no snow covering the town, and the temperature might hover in the 70s.





Santa finds a way, though. He always does.

The holiday is for the kids. You had the look in your eye as a child. Unable to sleep, bursting with energy, racing to the tree before the sun could creep over the horizon. Now that look, in your children’s eyes, stares back at you.

If looks could make it snow, we’d be buried in a winter wonderland.

Less than 24 hours ago, plenty of kids donned their tinsel halos and cloth head coverings. The smaller children played the barnyard animals, carefully herded to the front of the church by the older kids. The lights dimmed, and the sounds of “Silent Night” moved through the nave.

A quick glance out the window might prove that those kids, Christmas in their eyes, could make it snow after all.

There’s magic in the lead-up to this day. The kids create their own Christmas cards in crayon and marker. Give them a quarter-page each, then build the perfect card from the art that follows. Save the finished product each year, and look back, years from now, on the ghosts of Christmases brought to life by an 9-year-old’s hand.

Wrap the gifts in bright paper, bows and colorful ribbons spilling down the sides of mystery boxes. Or focus on materials you can reuse year after year. In a time that can easily slip into rampant consumerism — which even Charlie Brown lamented in the mid-1960s — why not find gifts in local thrift stores, and give experiences and consumables?

Give him a few years, and even Charlie will enjoy that bottle from a local winery.

Our county bursts with whatever kind of Christmas you want. It may rain in South County today. In Grass Valley, the snow might deign to appear, finally, on the actual day. Climb a couple of thousand feet, and you’re dashing through the snow in a Reindeer SUV.

The weather, while critical to dreams of a white Christmas, takes a backseat to why we celebrate this day. Its religious, social and national importance make it one of the few days of the year when the crunch of everyday life takes a break, and we breathe a slow sigh, just for today, before the wheel starts turning again.

Take a moment, if you would, once morning mass is done, or the kids have opened all the gifts, or after you’ve had that first cup of coffee. Step into the rain, or snow, or still, cold air. Listen to the empty streets, and watch the silence slowly start to ebb.

And if you see a neighbor pass by, someone you’ve never spoken to before, be sure to say “hello.”

And wish them a merry Christmas, and a happy new year.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com