Our View: Looking for relief

Everyone’s looking at the pump these days.

A news story about the first California city to see $5 a gallon soon become passe. Find a place that sells it for under $5.50, and you’re probably feeling pretty good.

Strange days? Certainly. But not unexpected, not with what’s going on in the world.

And, sure, plenty of us look for someone to blame when a staple like gasoline goes through the roof. Our personal politics play an oversized role in this opinion, and mostly just give us talking points when arguing with strangers on Facebook.

What we should do instead is focus on what can be done to alleviate the problem now and in the future.





Our governments — local, state and federal — should be pushing toward renewable energy. Some of them are, and you can see the fruits of that in the form of electric vehicle chargers at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, for example.

We need more of that — vision and follow through. Some of us are taking advantage of this energy switch now, while others decline to get on the bandwagon. Regardless of your personal persuasion, our governments and businesses should support and foster this move. It’s good for the Earth, and softer on our pocketbook when the inevitable next gas crisis rolls around, whether that’s in two years or 20.

That’s a good path to walk, and we should, but it’s not going to help us now.

For a more immediate effect, the state should suspend its gas tax . That would mean 51.1 cents less per gallon at the pump.

A recent vote of the state Assembly fell well short of what was needed to make the suspension a reality.

To succeed, it needs Gov. Gavin Newsom’s blessing. That won’t happen unless the gas prices stay hiked, or worse, keep climbing.

There’s nothing like a looming election to get politicians off their rhetoric and into action. The governor has proposed a rebate, not a tax suspension. The suspension would be better because everyone would see it instantly. However, whichever route is taken, our elected officials need to put the pedal to the metal and take real action that helps people.

Talk is only going to take us down this road so far.

It’s doubtful that anyone who lives here expects gas prices to be competitive with what you’ll find in Roseville. We all pay the proverbial pine tree tax because we love where we live and don’t want to be anywhere else.

And there’s an argument to be made that we should pay the higher prices knowing that sanctions against Russia are worth pain at the pump for an extended period of time if it can dissuade a tyrannical leader from invading a sovereign nation. It’s the ethical thing to do.

However, we can maintain our ethics, do our part to punish Russian leaders, and still receive some relief at the gas station.

We can emulate our parents and grandparents, who suffered through much worse during World War II. Many of them fought overseas. Others stayed home, doing without basic necessities for a need greater than their own.

And, like our forebears, we can demand our government do what’s right.

These actions are not contradictory. We want to protect the sovereignty of Ukraine, we acknowledge the pine tree tax, and we see that our state government can reduce gas prices.

So honk your horn and let Newsom know that we’re not just looking at the pump.

We’re looking at him, too.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com