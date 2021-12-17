Our View: Kellermann deserves our thanks

In normal times, the job of county public health officer was overlooked.

He or she would make an annual appearance at the start of flu season, then again during the January workshop of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. It was a tidy talk, easily digested, and usually quickly forgotten.

People get the flu. We get it. What’s next?

Turns out, it was COVID-19 — a virus that spun our country, and the world, out of sync. No one was prepared for the changes we’ve experienced since March 2020. The center couldn’t hold.

And, for good or bad, all eyes turned to the public health officer.





Dr. Ken Cutler held the job at the time. Since Jan. 1, it’s been Dr. Scott Kellermann, who shepherded the county through the advent of vaccines, the ever-changing state bureaucracy of safe economy blueprints, and, in recent days, a push toward booster shots.

He’ll leave the job Dec. 31, with Dr. Sherilynn E. Cooke taking on the role in the new year.

For someone who usually does their work unnoticed, and perhaps unappreciated, Kellermann took the job of public health officer during a contentious and grueling time to be in health care. His experience, his personality, and his medical knowledge made him the perfect choice for a job few thought would ever be this difficult.

For his service, and his decision to step up when needed most, we thank him.

In his role, Kellermann has made hard choices about local mask mandates. He’s had to stand before crowds filled with passionate intensity, and not much else. He’s made his decisions based off his training and experience, and done so for the right reasons.

The people of Nevada County are lucky to have had him in this job, even if some of us can’t see it.

Kellermann has spoken highly of his successor, and we trust that Cooke will shoulder the responsibility Kellermann has carried this past year.

However, it’s that great weight that should have given supervisors pause when selecting Cooke.

Putting her appointment on the consent calendar — meaning it would have received an up-or-down vote along with several other unrelated items — was a miscalculation. This position is no longer one of many appointed jobs in the background, but instead is at the forefront. The officeholder’s decisions affect everyday life. It should have been a scheduled item from the start.

Chairman Dan Miller made the right call by pulling the appointment from the consent calendar, and making it stand on its own. He may not care for the group of anti-maskers that regularly appears at supervisor meetings, but those assembled have the same right to speak to their government as anyone else.

They got their chance to talk, and Cooke got unanimous approval by supervisors for the public health officer job.

This isn’t an easy job, and people should recognize that. COVID-19, and masks, and the vaccine, and most anything connected to them is polarized. The public health officer must take that into account, and be careful with their words when speaking publicly.

As Kellermann learned quickly, those words will be used against you.

But, as Kellermann also proved, the majority in this community will judge the public health officer based off their abilities, their knowledge, and their job performance. Kellermann has excelled on all counts, and deserves our thanks.

Cooke no doubt knows the size of the shoes she must fill.

And, of course, that every step she takes won’t be overlooked.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com