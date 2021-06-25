Our View: It’s time to talk

No one wants to hear about a murder in their town.

All of us want to live in a safe, secure place, and we do. Our community in Nevada County is safer than any large city in this state, and likely safer than a few of the smaller ones.

Yes, crime happens here, as it happens everywhere. But for the most part we enjoy a level of peace and security that most people would envy.

The revelation of two homicides within days of each other in our towns is enough to send cracks through the cement of that belief.

Authorities on June 16 found Jessic Clayton Robiere, 30, dead at a Bodie Ridge Road home. The man linked to his death — Zachery Isaiah Minissale, 34 — was killed during a police shootout in Eureka County, Nevada.





Russell Harvey Rippetoe, 57, faces a murder charge in a death unrelated to Robiere. Authorities booked him into jail early Friday, June 18. The next day, officials found the remains of someone at Rippetoe’s property on North Bloomfield Road. The deceased hasn’t yet been identified, though court documents accuse Rippetoe of killing Raul Iturralde, 43.

These deaths are a tragedy for all of us, especially those who knew and loved those who have died. They are more than headlines in a newspaper. They’re people, and their stories deserve to be told.

The Sheriff’s Office has dropped the ball with the timely release of information about high profile crimes like these. Two people are dead in our county. A man linked to one of the deaths died in a Eureka County, Nevada, shootout. Another man is in our jail facing a murder charge.

The Sheriff’s Office should have been front and center about these deaths. The sheriff or her representative standing at a lectern, delivering a statement and answering questions in person.

This is about building, and maintaining, trust between law enforcement and the community. It’s also about ensuring the people who live here are informed when violent crime happens in their towns.

The Sheriff’s Office would be well served to get in front of these stories. The officer-involved shootings of Gabriel Strickland and Sage Crawford are tragedies. Many people are likely to immediately cast suspicion on armed, trained law enforcement officers when these incidents occur. That’s why it’s essential our law enforcement officers remain as transparent as they can when handling not only tragedies like these, but any violent death in their jurisdiction.

Transparency is, after all, something Sheriff Shannan Moon said people wanted in the Sheriff’s Office during her campaign for the job.

Our law enforcement agencies are dedicated and work hard to keep our community safe. They want to preserve the integrity of their investigations, and ensure people who break the law are brought to justice and receive the punishments they deserve.

There’s no accusation here that authorities willfully withheld information. It’s easy for the intensity of a crime scene to dominate a department’s time and require complete focus.

However, authorities must remember that there’s an entire community that wants, and deserves, this information.

There is a middle ground, one where authorities share the information they can as quickly as they can while temporarily shielding the sensitive aspects of their work. Constant communication with the public will build trust and lead to a healthier relationship between law enforcement and the people they serve.

So let’s talk, and keep the conversation going.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com