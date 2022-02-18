Our View: It’s past time

Was anyone watching the clock this week?

The statewide mask mandate, which made an encore on Dec. 15, was set to expire Tuesday. As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, people would no longer be forced to wear a mask in a business, or when in a crowd outside.

Some of us over the past few weeks wondered if Gov. Gavin Newsom would extend the mandate. Others questioned that if he did, would it make any difference.

The short answer: Not really.

The population’s willingness to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart has been bumping against general pandemic fatigue for months. Add to that the authorities’ unwillingness to enforce the state or local mandate, and what you’ve got is the equivalent of everyone coughing at the salad bar with no sneeze guard.





The clock watching, if anyone bothered, was for nought. Most of us have been living pandemic-free since last year. The government just opted to catch up to its constituents.

We started out pretty good, you could argue. A majority of folks masked up whenever they were in public, keeping a healthy distance from each other, shiny stickers on the grocery store floor telling you where to stand.

Those stickers got scuffed up pretty quick.

We never were a nation of followers — Manifest Do What You Want and all that. We scoff at China’s authoritarian control over its citizens while some government officials no doubt look enviously at its ability to isolate, and eradicate, the virus.

That’s not us, though, and it shouldn’t be. So we take the good along with the bad, and forge ahead because we refuse to live in fear.

There was a time to stay indoors, followed by one of masking up whenever in public and staying physically distant. Now our infection numbers are dropping, and vaccines have been widely available for almost a year. Couple that with the reality of imposing long-term restrictions on a state of almost 40 million people, and what you’ve got is a recipe for returning things to normal, whether you like it or not.

Our elected leaders know that, which is why they continue to emphasize vaccines, boosters, and mask wearing for those who feel like it. We’ve moved from a time of required masking to one of personal decision, at least as far as the government is concerned.

Regardless of how you feel about this issue, you knew it would happen.

No one wanted the deaths, the isolation and the fear that came with COVID-19. But, looking back, good came out of this.

Some of us found strength in ourselves we didn’t know was there. Others found themselves donating to charities they never would have beforehand, or even volunteering their time.

And all of us found ourselves making choices we didn’t have to before. They ranged from where we’d get food, to who offered outdoor seating, to deciding where we’d never go again because of what some business did, or failed to do.

Now we have a whole new list of decisions to make. We must decide how we comport ourselves from this point on. Our personal health is once again in our hands, for good or ill, with no government or anyone else to blame.

And to that, we say, it’s past time.

