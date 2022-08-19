Our View: Historic decision

Nevada City voters will have three choices on the Historic Neighborhoods District Initiative: “Yes,” “no” or don’t vote.

That’s a tough spot to be in when the decision is under three months away.

The Nevada City Council this month voted 4 to 1 to put the issue on the November ballot.

The council had four options and little time to decide: create the historic districts without a vote of the people, put it on the November ballot, put it on the June 2024 ballot, or ask for a study. That study would have meant the election window was missed for this November, with the issue returning to council within several weeks for another vote.

At issue is the passage of Senate Bill 9, which does different things depending on who you ask. Supporters of the measure like it because, as the state Senate Democratic Caucus explains it, homeowners can make a duplex or subdivide an existing lot. New housing stemming from SB 9 must meet specific qualifications that protect, among other things, historic districts.

Opponents see the law as more state control over a local issue.

A group concerned about how SB 9 could potentially change Nevada City got organized, got its petition in order and got on the council’s agenda earlier this month. Now, like it or not, the historic district initiative is headed to the polls.

It’s an eternal struggle, and one too easily turned into soundbites. Do we allow a tent city in the middle of town or pull up the drawbridge at the Bear River? Does Nevada City change with the times and push for housing at a reasonable cost, or does it become a dried rose suspended behind glass in some museum?

Now, add to this ongoing struggle that Nevada City’s residents — and members of this editorial board — seemingly can’t agree on precisely what the Historic Neighborhoods District Initiative would do.

This is the problem Councilman Adam Kline discussed the day after the council’s 4-to-1 vote (with Kline dissenting) to put it on the November ballot. Kline said he wanted a study that, as he put it, hopefully would have provided an agreed-upon set of facts.

That, however, would have pushed the election beyond November. Some kind of study is still expected, as the council asked city staff for one. However, the decision by Nevada City voters is still just a couple of months away.

Will that be enough time to develop, discuss and disseminate a meaty report on this issue? And, in what’s perhaps a cynical take, will it really change any minds?

Also, has Nevada City considered groups like YIMBY Law which is actively looking for municipalities trying to skirt SB 9?

“YIMBY Law has been keeping track of cities across the state,” its website states, “and is working closely with the California Department of Housing and Community Development, and the California Attorney General’s Office, to document violations of state law by cities when they attempt to undermine SB 9, and ensure that cities who break the law when they attempt to undermine SB 9, are held accountable.”

Fear of being held accountable — translate this to “litigation” — shouldn’t stop a city from doing what its leaders, and residents, believe is right. But it should give people pause and initiate some introspection.

What Nevada City should do — its elected leaders and constituents — is take the next two months for that introspection. There will be more public meetings and discussion on this issue, and more stories in this newspaper.

Everyone should learn as much as they can, and closely examine whatever report comes out of Nevada City, before making a decision.

Hopefully, we can reach that mythical agreed-upon set of facts before people step into the voting booth.

Because, in this case, two choices — yes or no — are better than three.

