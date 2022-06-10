Our View: Hats in the air

What must the sophomores of two years ago have thought when they saw the graduations of 2020?

No more stages, or crowds, or raucous celebrations. Instead, we were given individual ceremonies, spaced minutes apart. A quick diploma and on your way before the next student arrived.

Then again, in 2021, not exactly the pomp and circumstance we’d come to expect. But better days were ahead. Vaccines were available. The mask mandate would soon be gone. We’d watch our kids and grandkids matriculate over Zoom, or on a recording, and say, after all we’re going through, this will suffice.

Now here we are, watching the graduates of 2022 walk across the stage.

Or some of them, at least.

The effects of the pandemic are far from over. Some sophomores from two years ago, about to don their caps and gowns, just tested positive for COVID-19. They missed the festivities of graduation week, as well as the top moment — taking those steps across the raised stage, the music swelling, and finally, paper in hand.

That’s a moment you can’t re-create.

The world changes around us, and at the same time maintains a certain sameness. All generations experience trials, some more than others.

High school students in the late 1950s watching as their school burns in a small town you’ve never visited. A tornado destroys a school in the late 1980s a thousand miles away.

These are dots on timeline, important to those affected by them and nonexistent to the rest of us.

The pandemic is a spilled ink bottle on that timeline, making a Rorschach image that’s tested all of us over the past two years.

Some of us wore graduation robes when leaving kindergarten. Others may have worn them when graduating junior high. But it’s the high school graduation that holds the most emphasis. This is the ceremony that marks the start of adulthood.

It may have lost some of its shine over the decades. Events and traditions important to us in our youth don’t always hold the same luster for our children.

But the tears of some students who won’t attend their graduation ceremonies show us this event remains a watermark. Certain memories stay etched in memory, regardless of whether they’re good or bad.

And stepping across the stage, seeing some people for the last time in your life, not even realizing it at the time, is one of those.

These children, now adults in truth, are crossing a kind of bar. Next is college, or trade school, or straight to the workforce. Then marriage and a family for some, careers, good friends and family, and a scrapbook — or phone, perhaps — of memories that brought us to the current day.

Some of these digital spaces will be blank, empty spots where a graduation or loved one should have been if not for COVID-19. Maybe a college course will prove too difficult because of missed high school instruction. Maybe the trauma of being a high school student during a pandemic will catch up.

That’s why our high schools, colleges and county health departments must have programs in place to help people when they need it the most. And regular folks like us, who know these young adults and hopefully can identify when they’re in need, should reach out and offer our help and compassion.

We can’t wipe the pandemic and its effects from our lives, but we can take the right action when necessary.

And right now, in this moment, the one action we want to take is to say — congratulations, graduates. It’s time to throw your hats in the air.

