Our View: Do you recall?

Anyone else recall a more contentious time at the Board of Supervisors?

The cannabis discussions that happened in 2016, leading up to Measure W’s failure at the polls, is a possibility. Supporters of legal pot grew numerous in board chambers, were vocal, and pushed hard for their agenda.

And they won, not just here but statewide. Local, legal cannabis efforts seemed to consolidate into the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, and supervisors, along with the rest of us, moved on.

A group of loud, discourteous and generally rude supporters of recalling the entire Board of Supervisors could learn a lesson from some folks who just wanted legal weed. Want to be respected? Then speak and act with respect yourselves.

You have to grudgingly give them credit, these folks who wanted the former public health officer removed and disdain basic pandemic protocol. How many times have any of us raised our fists at authority, sworn to throw the bums out, then shook our heads when they got reelected? If nothing else, the recallers said they intended to start the process, and they did.





Of course, there’s a reason why in those past examples we didn’t pursue the same course. For one, we knew it wouldn’t be successful, and wanted to spend our efforts elsewhere. Secondly, we didn’t want to waste taxpayer dollars on a countywide windmill tilt.

There are lessons to learn in the recent failed effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. To poorly paraphrase “Star Wars,” his opponents couldn’t have imagined how powerful he’d become after attempting to strike him down. Newsom is a heavy favorite to win reelection, thanks to his supporters proving only a handful of months ago they’d come out in force, giving him a strong mandate through this year.

It’ll be the same with our local supervisors, and that’s only if recallers can actually get the issue to ballot, which is doubtful.

They need to get 20% of registered voters in each supervisorial district by late April in order to put all five supervisors on the ballot. Anyone signed a petition yet?

And if they are successful in getting it to ballot, what indication is there that any supervisor will get the boot?

Heidi Hall defeated two challengers in her last primary, forgoing the need for a general election.

Ed Scofield voted in favor of a Dollar General in Alta Sierra — an unpopular move with many — and cruised to another term, unopposed.

Dan Miller isn’t even running for reelection on June 7. His term ends this year. Why even bother to try and remove him?

Sue Hoek, the second supervisor up for reelection this year, and Hardy Bullock had no opponents when they ran for their first terms.

If anything, the Board of Supervisors has proven it has the trust of its constituents, even when individual members take action that’s unpopular. The attempt to remove them isn’t just foolish, it’s against the will of the voters.

And if push comes to shove, they’ll show how foolish it is at the polls later this year.

The right to recall elected officials is enshrined in our laws. It’s there for a reason. At times people in elected office violate the law, or our trust, or take action that warrant their removal.

This isn’t that time.

Despite the naysayers, anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers, we remain in a pandemic. The Omicron variant continues to disrupt our schools, hospitals and our lives. The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t disappeared because a vocal minority is upset they’re being asked to wear a mask and take action to protect their neighbors.

Or don’t you recall?

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com