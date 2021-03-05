Our View: Dealing with our struggles

We’re all struggling. What matters is how we deal with it.

The country shut down a year ago. Businesses closed, some for good. Schools went virtual. Many of us lost our jobs. Anyone who’s remained employed for the past 12 months has plenty to be thankful for. Not all of us are that fortunate.

And now, a full year of the pandemic behind us, we’ve got plenty to look forward to.

COVID-19 case numbers are down. Millions have been vaccinated, and more shots are on the way.

And spring — the season of renewal and new life — is just two weeks away.

Much work remains to be done before we can return to something resembling normal, and not all of it resolves around herd immunity and reopened shops. Children are shaken by this experience, as are many adults. We all could use a helping hand.

That’s why it’s essential we support our local nonprofits.

You’ve read in these pages about the increased numbers of people who have relied on groups like the Food Bank of Nevada County, Interfaith Food Ministry and others. These organizations have been inundated with those who need the basics.

If you can help them, please do. This month cash donations to Interfaith will be matched 100%.

If you can’t help with a donation, consider other ways to contribute.

A simple way to help is by donating items like non-perishable goods. Both groups accept food donations at their respective sites — the Food Bank , 310 Railroad Ave., No. 100; and Interfaith , 440 Henderson St. — both of Grass Valley. You can also drop off food at collection barrels in the area.

Volunteering is another good way to help, and plenty of our nonprofits, like the United Way of Nevada County , could use another pair of hands .

Both food banks regularly advertise their need for volunteers with Connecting Point, which can be reached at 1-833-DIAL211. It’s a local group that provides services promoting health and independence. People are needed to help distribute the food and deliver it.

Most anyone can help: adults, high school students, even children as young as 12, in certain circumstances.

By no means are these the only groups helping people in our community when they need it the most. Civic groups play a large role, as well. Maybe you’re already in a group that’s assisting those in need. Maybe there’s something more your group could do and just needs someone to provide that first push.

Usually, it’s when you think the problem is solved that the most help is needed. That time is now.

After a year of struggling, we’re almost there. You might have already received one or two shots of the vaccine. If not, it’s likely not too far off.

Some people are failing to wear their masks, and some businesses are ignoring the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. Maybe it’s because many have received the vaccine. Maybe it’s simply because it’s a new year, the weather’s getting warmer and people are tired.

Whatever the reasoning, we can’t let the promise of better days interfere with the reality we still face. We’re so close to turning the pandemic into merely another illness we must face.

Our struggles will ease, whether it’s food insecurity, the need for employment or the threat of a virus changing our way of life. Many in our community need assistance. You might be able to help, whether it’s through a food donation, volunteering your time or simply wearing your mask.

Especially in this county, which has a history of caring for friends and neighbors that extends to the Gold Rush days, we need to step up.

Together, we can make our struggles end, or drag them out.

It’s up to you.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com