Our View: Breathe in the new year

This was the year we were supposed to start breathing again.

It was to be a sigh of relief after a dismal 2020. This year, 2021, heralded an exit from the pandemic and promised a return to normalcy.

Like most promises, some came true. Others missed the mark, and we found ourselves, once again, holding our breath, waiting for better days.

All of us, to some extent, do this shuffle at the end of every year. A look back at the year ending, and a glance ahead to the one about to begin.

The year the pandemic began — 2020 — had us hoping for a bright 2021. Now, with that year behind us, we’re all looking to a brighter 2022.





And, fingers crossed, we just might get it.

What is Nevada County looking for in 2022? What are its goals? Because, really, they are your goals. We’re the ones who comprise this county, and we define its priorities through our elected leaders and our voices and actions throughout this community.

So what do we want?

Looking through the lens of what we’ve already started, we want a 24/7 day center for homeless people. This building, on Old Tunnel Road, will strive to help solve the problems homeless people have. It, along with nearby Hospitality House, will provide services and a place to sleep for our county’s most vulnerable.

We need more housing. Some projects, like Cashin’s Field, are under construction. Others also wait in the wings.

However, large, single-family homes costing over $400,000 won’t solve our housing issues. People keep telling their government: Provide us with affordable housing.

We think our leaders are listening. Maybe this will be the year we find out.

If this county’s residents have proved anything, it’s that they get politically engaged when their voices aren’t considered.

So, consider this:

This should be the year when we finally push back against labels that seemingly have lost their meaning. “Liberal” and “conservative,” “Republican” and “Democrat” have become to many people little more than pejoratives that insult instead of inform. They divide, building mistrust and further turning us against our neighbors.

Leave those labels to state and national politics. Nevada County should lead by example, that we are a union, one and inseparable.

When you peel away the divisions that state and national tribes bring, you discover most of us want the same things. Not just for the new year, but every year.

It’s just we have trouble agreeing on how to achieve those goals.

We want steady, reliable energy. This week’s snow has taught us nothing if not that. It’s just that we can’t decide on fossil fuels, renewable energy or some kind of combination.

We want good roads and bridges. But we can’t determine how to fund them, and how many of those dollars should come from you and me.

We want the best in water storage, solutions to homelessness and quality education for our children. We want enough funding for fire prevention and protection efforts. We want everyone to have enough money to live on, regardless of their job or where they live.

And we want, all of us desperately want, an end to the COVID-19 pandemic that leaves us happier, healthier and looking forward to a better future.

All these goals and resolutions won’t be seen in the year. Some of them we’ll never achieve.

What’s important, regardless of a resolution’s size, is that we keep working toward achieving it. That together, we strive to make our a county and a community a better place.

And when things get tough, and we start to draw lines in the sand, we remember to stop.

And just breathe.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com