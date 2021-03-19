Our View: An icon moves on

Everything has its place.

The eggs, perched perfectly on the plate. Biscuits on the side, some gravy on top. A cup of coffee nearby.

Another perfect meal at Paulette’s Country Kitchen.

But that was the last one. On Monday, the business closed its doors to the kitchen for the last time. After over 30 years, and a brush with COVID-19, Paulette Rickard is moving on.

You could argue the word “icon” is overused, but not in this case. For three decades people gathered at the Glenbrook Basin restaurant. Small groups talking politics over coffee. Others gathering once a week to discuss the latest news. And a small few making their way to Paulette’s every day.

Right here, in a spot you likely drive past regularly, a microcosm of Nevada County life.

Paulette was a cook, a baker and a business owner — a pillar and participant of our community. An active Rotary member, Paulette had a soft spot for just about every nonprofit in the county. People knew they could call on her for a donation, a free breakfast, and she’d be there.

But everything, after all, has its time. And now it’s gone.

There’s bound to be tears. How couldn’t there be? But the happy memories far outweigh the sadness.

Eggs Benedict with sweet potato fries, and a slice of homemade pie for dessert. Paulette and John behind the counter, working alongside the servers and cooks.

It’s like a scene from a painting, and all of us were lucky enough to share a part of the picture.

But this painting changes with the years, and the new image is bound to upset some people.

Wendy’s — a fast food burger chain — is slated to take the spot where Paulette’s has stood. No one’s going to bring homemade carrot cake to this restaurant or sign a picture of the restaurant, as many did for Paulette.

Instead, they’ll line up their cars for a combo meal or sit indoors once our community returns to normal. People like burgers, and they can both cherish and remember an institution like Paulette’s, and grab some fries with that.

And the great machine of life keeps turning.

Yes, the restaurant openly violated the COVID rules. People sat indoors, currently forbidden in our county, and ate their food.

Paulette’s certainly wasn’t the only business that’s recently broken the rules. It won’t be the last. She certainly knows the dangers of COVID-19, as it put her in the hospital. We hope that’s lesson enough to others.

Now it’s done. A great place to eat is gone, and we need to figure out what to do about it.

The closure of a Grass Valley icon isn’t out of our control. Paulette made the restaurant, and the people turned it into something special because they chose to eat and meet there. Now it’s up to us to decide what, if anything, takes its place.

The passing of one icon could mean the creation of another. Maybe there’s an entrepreneur already thinking about taking a risk by opening a business. Or perhaps an existing restaurant wants to capture some of the magic Paulette’s had for years.

Regardless of what path opens, our community is what will determine if it’s traveled. An entrepreneur can make the restaurant, but we must provide the magic.

Paulette has moved on, and we wish her the best. Now we wait for this community’s next Paulette to make themselves known. Take the chance, create the space and give us a place for our breakfast clubs and coffee klatches. A spot for our reunions and regular gatherings.

A plate for our eggs, with some biscuits to the side. The coffee nearby, and a smile on everyone’s lips.

Everything we want, and in its place.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com