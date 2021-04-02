Our View: A spring we’ve never seen

All we want is spring.

A bright sun and long shadows, a thin breeze making the trees come alive, and the promise of summer a handful of weekends away.

This is what we’ve been waiting for.

The ache of winter has passed. Those who have a few years under their belts know about this. Darkness at 5 p.m. forcing you indoors, and the cold creeping into your bones. Longer and warmer days put those memories to rest. The flowers aren’t the only things that portend new life.

Our favorite winter activities will soon pass, replaced by others. Skiing and snowboarding, like winter itself, will give way to kayaking and swimming.

The familiar refrains of spring will make the rounds, if only we’d listen. The South Yuba River, a gem of this county, claims lives every spring as snowmelt turns the waters fast and cold.

Have fun, but be safe. No one needs this spring cut short.

This is the spring when our lives truly start returning to normal. The vaccines are in production. Officials are pulling back restrictions. Almost half of our county is vaccinated.

And on April 15 everyone 16 and older in the state can get the shot.

You no longer have to dream of spring. It’s here.

Easter is Sunday. Many people will don their best clothes and attend the church of their choice. Voices raised in song, they offer praise and worship on their most important day of the year. Some of them will then participate in family traditions — chasing after hidden eggs and devouring the chocolate within. Or maybe spreading a blanket on a sunny field as the children run through the grass.

You can see the activity across town. Grass Valley has selfie stations downtown. People can stand in front of painted wings for a picture, and take flight on a photograph.

The energy of spring feeds this community. The presence of COVID-19 vaccines, and their distribution, heightens that feeling. People are hungry for the outdoors, for normalcy, for a handshake or hug.

Spring promises to deliver on those promises. Be sure to look around come mid-June. The world will have changed by then.

But just as spring grows into summer, we still have some growing to do ourselves. Zoom meetings will continue for some time, as people make decisions on when to return to the office. Restaurants’ seating capacities will start to rise, as our and other counties continue to advance through the state’s tier system.

People will return to gyms. They’ll feel more comfortable at farmers markets. Families will gather, hugging, sharing stories of the missing year.

But before we get there, pause for just a moment. Sneak off to your favorite fishing hole — or walking trail, or country lane. Most everyone has some sort of secret garden where they consider the problems of the day. It could be a kitchen nook, or a favorite chair where you read the newspaper.

Wherever it is, remember this: All of us have weathered a harsh 12 months. We’ve had bad times and worse times, and some of those times filled with unexpected joy.

If you’re reading this, you made it through those times. We’re almost clear of them now.

So take the time to enjoy this spring. Because what’s next is a summer like no other.

