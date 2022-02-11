Our View: A different kind of revolution

We’re proposing something revolutionary.

This isn’t about anger, but amity. Not division, but determination.

We’re advocating for tolerance in thought, word and deed toward those we disagree with. Not on a bumper sticker, or a wall decoration selected from the thrift store. Not in meaningless gestures or empty words. We talking genuine change in how we comport ourselves.

Self-control and mindfulness coupled with respect for those who don’t hold our views — we’ll need a societal revolution to achieve this.

And that starts with the individual.





This isn’t meant to be a hokey editorial calling for everyone to join hands and sing “Kumbaya.” We’re calling for real change. Everyone wants the community they live in to be free of conflict, have perfect roads and little crime. The ones who can move behind locked gates to get it, living in a bubble where nothing intrudes.

It’s kind of like deleting offending Facebook friends until all you see are those who think just like you do. That’s not a world most of us want.

We’ve lost the art of disagreeing without being disagreeable. We now find ourselves in various camps, our beliefs marching in lockstep. Those who don’t think like us are dismissed as “other.”

This isn’t an argument in favor of tolerating everything. No one is advocating acceptance for obvious racism, bigotry or violence. The problem is that too many of us throw these words around too easily. Some of us have stopped examining the truth, and instead rely on our tribe to tell us what to believe.

Our tribe shouldn’t be a few people who agree with us. It should be our town and county, our state and nation. We, collectively, comprise this society, and we need to change how we act. No kumbayas required.

Of course, all this is easily said, and much harder to accomplish.

First, let’s start with the simple acts. Like Mom said, kindness and courtesy cost nothing. Basic civility forms a bedrock upon which we build the more difficult structures of tolerance and understanding.

So be kind to your neighbor, and don’t forget to tip the bartender.

That’s the little stuff, what everyone should already be doing. Those words should then lead to action. In this community, that often means volunteerism.

We have an overwhelming number of nonprofits that could use your help. Pitching in serves a dual purpose. It provides much needed labor for worthy causes, and puts us elbow-to-elbow with people we might not otherwise meet.

Our houses of worship and social clubs serve a valuable purpose. However, often they keep us within the walls we need to break down. Many of these organizations already reach beyond their confines to help others. That’s the attitude we all should have.

We’ve built our community on our in-person relationships and institutions. You might have once thought social media would have only enhanced these bonds. In some cases, they have, but in many they’ve degraded and destroyed them instead.

We strengthen our divisions through social media posts that, in the grand scheme, are forgotten a day later. Communities devolve into tribes online, which then eat themselves, leaving people as angry strangers holding onto bruised feelings.

That’s not Nevada County, and not what it should become. This county is built on people helping each other, on its religious institutions and nonprofits, its civic groups and businesses, all setting aside personal divisions in favor of a community we love.

We can continue building our towns up, or we can let the cancer of division keep tearing at it.

The right choice might not bring about revolutionary change. But if we keep at it, our actions will turn the world, just a little bit, for the better.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com