Our View: A better way

It doesn’t get much more political than picking an interim district attorney.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors last week interviewed candidates in person for the job, asked questions in a round robin fashion and then voted on who will replace outgoing District Attorney Cliff Newell until January 2023, the end of his current term.

The board’s choice, in a 3-to-2 vote, was Jesse Wilson, a former Nevada County deputy district attorney who became an El Dorado County prosecutor a few years ago. Current Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh and Colusa County District Attorney Matthew Beauchamp lost out.

It’s a process that gives one person a significant leg up when it comes to running for a full term in June next year. The only way around handing someone that advantage was to hold a special election. You just need to look at the cost of that election to decide against it and go with the appointment on an interim.

Newell deserves a knuckle rap for putting us in this situation. Rumors swirled during his most recent 2018 run that he’d quit midterm. He tried to dispel those rumors, saying he was in it for the full four years. Instead he bailed out with about 18 months to go, forcing supervisors’ hands and putting our community in prosecutor limbo.





It was another 18 months of service, of which he said he’d serve. We would have held a regular election, and the torch would have passed without the need for supervisor involvement.

Instead, political fortunes were raised and destroyed in a June 8 vote by five people who were bound by law to pick Newell’s interim successor.

And Newell’s personal pick — Walsh — is now likely out of a job come July 11, the day Wilson takes over. Walsh has already said as much in these pages.

There was plenty of dirty laundry to go around with this process. Both Beauchamp and Wilson fired shots toward Newell and Walsh in their application letters, putting Walsh in a defensive stance before he ever stepped before the supervisors last week.

Then Wilson and Walsh briefly clashed over the conviction rate of the District Attorney’s Office. Not that anyone had documentation of those rates at the supervisors meeting. It was just he said, he said, and what were the supervisors to do? They were going to vote that day on an interim, armed with little more than tepid questions and pre-planned answers.

After all, they were questioning attorneys. Did anyone expect them to speak off the cuff?

It would have been nice for the public to have access to the county’s ad hoc committee, which talked to all five candidates for the job. But that part of the process isn’t required by law to be open, so the county didn’t.

That certainly isn’t the best way to do the people’s business, as government tends to shut the door whenever it can. In fact, Nevada County refused to release the names of everyone who applied for the DA job, stating that it’s not legally required to do so.

Which, of course, seems to mean the only reason the community could view the June 8 meeting was because the law required it.

This process was by no means perfect. Supervisors, elected by people in five districts, appointing someone to a countywide elected position is going to be rife with politics. There’s no way around that.

What our government can do in the future is make the process more open. Tell us the names of everyone who applied to the job. Spend more time than an afternoon meeting before handing over incumbency in a split vote. Get the community involved through Q&As and in-person meet and greets.

Of course politics will be a part of the process, but so should the people.

