Hits & Misses: Community of Poets night in Grass Valley made for a memorable evening

HIT (from reader Linda Jack): The Community of Poets event at the St. Joseph’s Cultural Center on Friday night was a memorable evening. How amazing to hear so many fine poets in Grass Valley. And kudos to Elias Funez for the wonderful photo of David Tomas Martinez. Still, got to wonder if the long-departed nuns of old St. Mary’s were spinning in their graves at hearing their old chapel described as a “Bohemian venue?”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Penn Valley Rotary doing some painting at Williams Ranch school to perk up some of the facilities.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the Nevada County Community Library’s Drag Queen Story Hour and all those who showed up to support diversity and inclusion. For parents who didn’t support it, the solution was so easy: just don’t take your kids! All parents should get to make their own choices for their own kids, and not have their choices censored by those who disagree.

MISS (from Rogers): To the tragic death of the young man who drowned in the South Yuba River. Risk-takers not only endanger themselves, they put their rescuers at risk when the swimmers (dead or alive) have to be hauled out of the water.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Plaint of a befuddled 80 year old trying to understand why his computer isn’t working properly: “I’m a dial-up guy lost in a 5G world!”

MISS (from Tracy): Our mass media, which paid little attention to the fact the Israelis launched a rocket to the moon. (Had YOU heard of this?) And it crashed, instead of making a planned soft landing. Suppose the rocket belonged to the Iranians or North Koreans? Would it have made headlines?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): While Alexander Rossi gets the headlines, it was great to see another Nevada County native, Matt DiBenedetto, finish fourth in the Sonoma NASCAR race this week. Matt went to Alta Sierra and Magnolia Schools before moving East. A great family!

HIT (from McAteer): Michael LaMarca, owner of Sierra Cinemas, for broadcasting free fire awareness spots before all movies. It is this type of community leadership and commitment that makes Nevada County a special place.

MISS (from McAteer): Nevada County Schools is going to miss Trisha and Jeff Dellis who depart this week for new positions in Monterey County. The passion and drive these two fine educators possess is a huge loss for our schools.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): Hit to the soft days of summer, pleasant days and cool nights, outdoor concerts, old car shows, farmers markets, and the upcoming 4th of July parade in Grass Valley.

HIT (from Rebane): Hit to the county Board of Supervisors mulling over ideas for reducing the cost of operating the county juvenile hall, new prevention reforms, and considering alternative uses for the modern facility.

HIT (from Rebane): Hit to all of the places where you can go to fish and to swim while you wait for the Yuba River to warm up and slow down. There’s Scotts Flat Reservoir, Bullards Bar, and Rollins Lake. If the kids are antsy, sign them up for swim lessons, visit the Railroad Museum, the Empire Mine or the Northstar Mining Museum.