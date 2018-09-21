Our View: We’ve got a lack of forums in 1st Congressional District race

Graeagle, a great outdoors resort area, is a poor place for a political forum.

This isn't a knock to the League of Women Voters of Plumas County, which did an outstanding job hosting Monday's forum between Audrey Denney and U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa. It's instead meant as a slight to the out-of-the-way location, which is an inviting escape for tired city dwellers, but has a remoteness that hampers public discourse.

There's only going to be two forums between Denney, the Democrat, and the incumbent Republican congressman. Both happened this week. The first was in Anderson, just south of Redding.

The second was in Graeagle — a town with under 1,000 people in rural Plumas County.

People on both sides of the aisle should question the wisdom of holding a political forum about as far from an urban center as possible. People were literally bused to the debate.

Access to government, this isn't.

Recommended Stories For You

It's no surprise why Graeagle was chosen, and that only two forums will occur. It's rarely to an incumbent's advantage to agree to numerous forums. Why give an opponent opportunities to speak directly to a massive number of people, possibly increasing his or her support with each debate?

Denney can hold as many political events as she wants, and likely draws strong support at each one. But when a sitting U.S. congressman shows up, so does the media — and the attention that comes with it.

We were there when a raucous crowd shouted over LaMalfa at a town hall meeting about health care held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The congressman showed up and took his lumps.

Like him or not, LaMalfa deserves credit for knowingly walking into a hostile environment and listening to angry constituents lob loaded questions and, at times, insults.

But while we acknowledge the congressman for showing up for that town hall, we're disappointed that residents of his district won't have more opportunities over the next several weeks to meet both candidates, shake their hands and look them in the eyes. You learn much more at a debate featuring two candidates than you will at a campaign rally with only one.

Despite that complaint, there's only so much criticism LaMalfa deserves about this cycle's forums, or lack of them. Ultimately, it's up to us — each individual voter — to educate him or herself about the candidates before voting.

LaMalfa himself on Monday pointed to one of the best resources we have — his actions in Congress.

Both candidates have websites, where you can learn about their history and promises for the future. Take the time to scour each of them: http://www.audreyforcongress.com and http://www.douglamalfa.com.

Watch both debates. We have video of them at The Union's website: http://www.theunion.com/elections.

It's not the same as being there, as having your own question posed to the candidates. But it's a great resource available to anyone with an internet connection.

Local elections officials say almost 57 percent of registered Nevada County voters cast ballots in June's primary. We hope more people will vote in the Nov. 6 general election.

The shape of government is our responsibility. We must accept it, educate ourselves and vote.

No amount of forums will change that.

Our View is the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.