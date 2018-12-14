Our View: Nevada County keeps reaching for the information superhighway

In Nevada County, it's more of a country road instead of an Information Superhighway.

Plenty of folks here have good reason to complain about their inadequate internet connection. Others turn their cell phones into hot spots just to get online.

No surprise then that Nevada County rejoiced when, in December 2015, we learned that the California Public Utilities Commission would provide millions of dollars in grant funds for a gigabit fiber optic network in our rural community.

Superhighway, here we come.

A project like this is necessary to a vibrant, thriving community. Recommended Stories For You

Of course, that was then. Since then the project has lurched through bureaucratic hurdles and seen investments fail to materialize. People started to wonder, not without good cause, if this road was going to get built.

Enter Race Communications. The Union in June broke the news that the company wanted to buy the Bright Fiber project from John Paul, the CEO of Spiral Internet, who received the utilities commission grant.

Now it looks like the sale just might occur, with some significant changes.

Phase I of this project, planned for the Highway 174 area, was supposed to be mostly underground. Now 75 percent of it will be on existing aerial poles.

The public had the chance to provide comment about this change. However, there was no requirement to notify the public they could comment.

Race has done projects like this before. It knows what it's doing. Race, and local elected officials that pushed this project, deserve thanks.

But that doesn't negate the need for transparency in a project that's funded by a commission with "public" in its name.

Another problem with transparency: How much is John Paul getting for the sale of the Bright Fiber project? Sure, it's a transaction between two businesses which in most cases shouldn't be public. But in this case we're dealing with grant money from the California Advanced Services Fund — money that comes from end users of telecommunications companies.

That's you and me.

Those fees are taxes in all but name and we're paying them. This community is owed answers about the sale of Bright Fiber to Race Communications.

There are plenty of other answers we're owed as well.

Race has said it'll hold a town hall once the sale is approved. That's a gathering anyone interested in high-speed internet and economic development in this county should attend.

John Paul initially said the Bright Fiber project would have three phases. The Highway 174 leg is just Phase I. Does Race intend to complete all three phases? Will the monthly payment remain at $119?

The Bright Fiber project is an essential component to our county's economic development. Like it or not, people living here, moving here and working here need this type of high-speed internet connection. A project like this is necessary to a vibrant, thriving community. Many people say they want their children to remain here after graduating from high school. Infrastructure installed because of the Bright Fiber project is a method of making that a reality.

People living here want this. They want the chance to get involved and help make the project happen. They just need to know how.

Maybe we'll find out what we can do to encourage more project phases at Race's town hall, which isn't yet scheduled.

This community has the keys. We just need the vehicle, and the green light, to discover just what this information highway can do.

Our View is the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.