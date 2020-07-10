Our View: Better than any holiday

This wasn’t the Fourth of July we’d planned.

We waited through a petulant spring to reach the long weekend, and wanted a traditional parade and fireworks. We dreamed of sprawling backyard cookouts and swimming pools, maybe a secret fishing hole before the festivities began.

The COVID-19 pandemic crushed those plans. It scuttled the regular parade and pushed aside the normal fireworks show. Many grills sat empty in the garage, unused, cold.

We take the bad and turn it into something better. The parade this year wove through Grass Valley and Nevada City, letting people sit on their porches or take a brief walk to see the emergency vehicles pass.

Fireworks sprung up over Dorsey Drive and Highway 49. It wasn’t what we’re used to, but it more than sufficed.

There’s plenty more than fireworks and a parade for us to be thankful for.

There are socially distance barbecues with masked friends, and holiday weekend hikes in the high country. There are quiet escapes to the lake.

There is family, and the fact that they’re with us during one of the most trying times of our lives.

The Fourth gave us some ideas about how to spend our summer. This season is going to be different from any summer most of can remember. Whether that’s good or bad is up to us.

We could throw in the towel and be consigned to a cloistered season behind our four walls. Or we can start planning now for a rare and strange summer.

A picnic at the local park is a good start. Grab some food, chairs and a blanket and find a good spot at any of our parks. Sure, there are other people there, but far enough away to keep everyone safe.

Neighborhood walks, or runs, are a great way to stay active and get outside. Plenty of spots throughout our towns are walkable, and we have some amazing hiking opportunities in our area.

Maybe camping is more your style. Camping in the high country is a perfect escape for when temperatures climb too high. Plenty of spots require a reservation, so make yours quickly.

Renting a cabin in a remote location isn’t a bad idea either. Like your picnic in the park, bring your food, but also have plenty of cleaning solutions to ensure everything is wiped down and sanitized.

There’s always a road trip down Highway 101. Disappear for a few days while gas is still somewhat cheap.

It’s an opportunity that might not come again once our world returns to normal.

Running through sun-streaked woods, or adventuring down lonesome highways, isn’t for everyone. It’s enjoyable to get out of the house, but all of us can’t do it, and definitely not during these current times.

For some of us who are older, or auto-immune compromised, we can’t hop in a car or go for a run. We don’t willingly choose to hide in our homes, but do so because of our health or to recover from an injury.

And for a small number of us, those with a medical condition and who face the real threat of death if we catch any virus, we have the most important reason of all to remain indoors and stay distant — our family. For us, seeing our family every day is reward enough. We get to go to sleep each night and wake each morning with them near us, watching the sun slowly climb as the clock ticks by.

That’s better than any holiday.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.