Our View: Aggressive panhandling requires the community for a solution

Nevada County is known for its generosity.

We give to those in need, as do our businesses. Many people in this community need our help, and we're there to provide it.

However, some people are pushing this generosity to its limit with their aggression. There have been reports of panhandlers grabbing people or reaching into their vehicles. It's reached the point where the Nevada City police chief appeared before his City Council asking for a new ordinance to address the problem.

The Nevada City Police Department said it's received some 15 to 20 calls in the past 12 months about aggressive panhandling, with the complaints becoming more frequent over the past six months. Multiple people have contacted police, said they've encountered aggressive panhandling and asked for it to stop.

Let's hit the pause button before reacting to these reports. This issue is more complex than a handful of aggressive panhandlers, and it deserves careful thought.

Our leaders must first determine whether a new rule will actually fix the problem. Government often passes a new law when enforcing an existing one would work better. We shouldn't add new rules for the sake of adding them.

At the same time, the Nevada City Council deserves some kudos for listening to the police chief and looking into citizen complaints.

Before diving into this problem, we must differentiate between those who are truly homeless and need our help from professional panhandlers who use our community.

There are people with substance abuse problems and mental health issues, many with both, who hail from this county and deserve our assistance. We step up yearly through fundraisers and donations to provide homes and services to those who need them the most.

The people who come here for no other reason than to prey on our generosity, and then grow aggressive if they receive no money, should be held accountable.

If we've currently got the legal tools to do that now, let's use them. If a new ordinance is needed, let's be deliberate and do it right.

Regardless of whether a new ordinance is crafted, our community and its leaders can start taking steps now.

The first is to take the advice of Police Chief James Leal: Don't lash out against aggressive panhandlers. He's seen the talk on social media, with some threatening to take matters into their own hands.

If a problem exists, call the police. They're the professionals, and they deserve both our thanks and respect.

A police foot patrol could be part of the solution. It's a good concept: Get officers out of their cars and onto the streets, knowing the names of people they patrol and providing a level of community contact that's unbeatable.

The answer doesn't only rest with law enforcement. We've all got a role to play.

Nonprofits that focus on homelessness can create informational cards and distribute them. The cards would detail where and when free meals are offered, as well as direct people to necessary services.

Someone who's truly homeless needs that information. An aggressive panhandler likely will refuse it.

Other fixes depend on the community identifying a solution and agreeing to implement it.

One method: Have designated donation drop boxes across downtown. Our money is better spent when it's pooled and used by the nonprofits that serve the homeless.

Handing cash to panhandlers rarely solves any problem. Donation drop boxes offer a focused method of addressing a difficult issue.

It's this issue that, ultimately, lies at the doorstep of the Nevada City Council. The police chief has asked it for help, and its members must decide how best to tackle the problem of aggressive panhandling.

But it's our town, too, and we want to help.

Our View is the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.