Our View: A new editorial board sets its mission

There's something special about opening the newspaper each morning with your first cup of coffee.

It's a tradition that's likely existed for centuries. You crawl out of bed, pour the java into your favorite mug and dig into the day's news.

These days you might use a laptop, or tablet or cell phone to get the paper. How you read it plays second fiddle to that moment you access your community's news and join in yourself.

A love of newspapers is the main reason 12 people chose to join The Union's Editorial Board. There are other underlying drives to participate — personal involvement in volunteer projects or a connection to a specific cause.

This board looks forward to learning more about the issues this community faces, talking about them ... to fill our conversations and, ultimately, the pages of this newspaper. Recommended Stories For You

But it's mostly newspapers, and the communities they cover, that brought them Wednesday to the editorial board table for the first time.

Our new editorial board is composed of people from a wide spectrum of our county. Liberals, conservatives, libertarians, possibly some contrarians — they've all agreed to hold meetings every other week that, while civil, delve into the issues of our cities and county.

And what are the issues that both surround and divide us? Our community likely can agree we must be fire safe, but it's doubtful we'd quickly reach consensus on how to address homelessness.

And no one's expecting a quick resolution to the cannabis question.

There's plenty else to talk about, both on our editorial board and around the water cooler at offices across Nevada County. We lack affordable housing, and there's a question whether our community truly wants it. The Higgins Marketplace project appears to be moving forward for the first time in a long time after a lawsuit tried to permanently halt it.

These issues and developments cause the most basic of questions to seethe to the surface: What shape do we want our community to take?

That's a question our editorial board — itself a microcosm of our community — intends to tackle on these pages over the next several months.

But right here, in this page you're reading today, we're focusing on our mission statement — the purpose of this board.

And here it is: The Union Editorial Board seeks to examine all perspectives of an issue, weigh them thoroughly, learn all it can and then opine on topics of interest and importance to Nevada County.

We believe the shape of this board is the best method of fulfilling this statement. Plenty of newspapers have an editorial board that consists of one person in an office by him or herself, tapping out editorials based on little more than personal beliefs and a handful of phone interviews.

That's not the best way to represent the views of a community.

This board in many ways is similar to the county's cannabis community advisory group, a panel created to develop recommendations for a new grow ordinance.

That group was composed of people from across the political spectrum, its members selected because of their different backgrounds and views.

So are we.

This board looks forward to learning more about the issues this community faces, talking about them, even arguing if need be. We want all the tension and consensus that any discussion group faces to fill our conversations and, ultimately, the pages of this newspaper.

We hope you'll grab that first cup of coffee and join us each Saturday.

The weekly Our View column represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.