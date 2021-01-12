Nora Nausbaum: Poor editorial decision
The Union’s top story on Jan. 7 was about deluded local protesters instead of the invasion of Capitol buildings in Washington, D.C. That is a gross misrepresentation and is a sad commentary on your editorial priorities. Trump continues to be a danger to our country and should be declared unfit today and removed. That’s the top story.
Nora Nausbaum
Grass Valley
