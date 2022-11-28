Nevada County shows its true-blue colors

It’s not hard to find Nevada County when you look at one of those red-and-blue maps that shows how California’s counties voted. We’re the only blue county on the east side of the state.

If there was any doubt in recent years where the county stood politically, the recent midterm elections eliminated those doubts. The county’s voters swung decisively to the left, rejecting conservatives of all stripes and voting the Democratic Party line when it came to state constitutional offices.

As a result of Lisa Swarthout’s landslide victory in the third supervisorial district, the Board of Supervisors has a theoretical liberal majority for the first time since the early ‘00s. Of course, that produced NH2020, and we know how that turned out.

(I should also point out that the board now has a female majority, just like the Grass Valley City Council. Now that I think about it, the three most important administrators in the county—the county CEO, sheriff and head of NID—are also females. Apparently it takes a woman to get the work done around here.)

Among the state’s constitutional officers, Gov. Gavin Newsom received weak support in the county, getting 52.4% of the vote against Brian Dahle. Of course, Newsom didn’t bother to campaign, and donated more money to the passage of Proposition 1 than Dahle spent on his entire campaign.

The Dahles continued to do poorly in Nevada County. His wife, Assemblywoman Megan Dahle, also lost the county in her successful bid for reelection, and will probably lose again in two years when she runs for her husband’s state Senate seat.

The county also gave Democrat Kermit Jones 56% of the vote in his unsuccessful bid to win the third Congressional seat from Kevin Kiley. This continues a trend we saw when Nevada County was part of the first Congressional district, showing the most liberal tendencies in the district. (Mono and Alpine counties also went for Jones, but there aren’t enough voters there to have an impact.)

The third district is less conservative than the first Congressional district, but conservatives have a big enough edge to keep Nevada County voters in the minority until the next reapportionment occurs in 10 years.

We are now in the northern part of a district that’s almost 450 miles long, with the biggest concentration of voters in Placer, El Dorado, and a portion of Sacramento counties. Since Kiley lives in Rocklin, you can guess where most of his attention is going to be focused. That assumes Kiley actually sticks around for more than one term. Ever the upward striver, it wouldn’t surprise me if he makes a run for Dianne Feinstein’s senate seat in two years.

Both of the local proposals went down to defeat. An astute observer pointed out to me that the “yes” vote for Measure W was smaller than the number of Nevada City residents who signed the petition that triggered the vote. Apparently even they had second thoughts about giving government officials more control over their property.

The narrow loss of Measure V was a classic example of what happens when elected officials lose touch with the desires of the voters. The Board of Supervisors and their minions in the Rood Center were clueless when it came to crafting this tax measure. You know you’ve struck the wrong chord when even the firefighters oppose the measure.

The fact that Measure V came close to winning shows the strong desire of residents to do something about mitigating the fire danger we all face. They should try again. Next time, have a clue about what the people want.

The only organized opposition to Measure V was a group of local Republican movers and shakers masquerading as the group Americans for Good Government. That gave local conservatives at least one thing to cheer about.

Snail’s Pace

For a long time in this country, the new president and Congress took the oath of office in March. Transportation was difficult in those days, and our primitive communications meant it took weeks to determine who won an election.

Things aren’t much different in these days of the mail-in election, especially here in California. A week after Election Day, six of the state’s Congressional seats had yet to be decided. In our own 3rd district, it took two weeks to declare a winner.

Nevada County is right down there with the rest of them when it comes to a slow count. Apparently, officials in the county think the target date for announcing the final results is 30 days after the election, when they have to finish their official canvas for the Secretary of State. The secretary gets another eight days after that to certify the results.

A slow count was a problem before the county instituted mail-in voting. When we first moved to Nevada County in 2000, I was surprised at how long it took to get the final vote count. I spent most of my life in San Mateo County, which has six times the population we do but could get the vote counted on election night. I figured the votes in the east part of the county were sent to the Rood Center via Pony Express.

A big part of the problem today is state mail-in election laws that allow too much slack in the system. If you mail your ballot on Election Day, the Post Office has seven days to get it to the registrar of voters. You get even more time when you screw-up the process. Even when it’s done right, it takes time to make sure the vote is legitimate before it can be counted.

States are making a bad policy choice when they let vote counting drag on for days. Delay leads to suspicion, and gives people like Donald Trump an excuse to cast doubt on the vote counting process. The day will come when there is a major breakdown in the system, and chaos will ensue.

We can speed up the process by insisting that mail-in ballots arrive at the counting center by Election Day; if you can’t meet the mail deadline, you can do it the old fashioned way and go to a vote center. Counties like ours can spend more money on the manpower required to process and count the votes as they arrive. It’s an investment well worth making if we want to retain confidence in our voting system.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com

Observations from the center stripe: Pay raise edition THE NEW Target store in Grass Valley is offering starting pay of $24 an hour. Given what local merchants pay, they shouldn’t have any trouble attracting the best of our retail workers…YOU HAVE to wonder how a candidate who spent most of the campaign season in jail got almost 15% of the vote in the Grass Valley City Council race…NOW THAT Kevin McCarthy is on the cusp of realizing his dream, maybe we can find out what he stands for other than becoming Speaker of the House…THE COLLAPSE of the FTX crypto exchange is the latest example of why financial markets need to be regulated…IT HAS come to this: Some elementary school districts are teaching children how to treat gunshot wounds if they survive the next school shooting…I WAS showing my seven-year-old granddaughter how to use the vents on a Contigo coffee mug when she said: “That’s a sippy cup for grown-ups”…