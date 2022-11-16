Morgan Street: The ceramic arts are alive and well at Woolman

The Noborigama wood fired kiln at Woolman, will be fired up for its 136th use the first weekend in December. Folks are encouraged to sign up for the workshop.

Photo: Courtesy photo

New things are happening at Woolman!

If you’re a local, you likely have heard the name Woolman. Or maybe you’re new in town and have seen a few flyers popping up. Many remember Woolman as either a private Quaker boarding high school that ran from 1963-2001 or a high school semester program that ran until 2016. Since then Woolman weathered two major crises: the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating 2020 Jones Fire, which burned 19 buildings and 150 acres of forest land on Woolman’s campus. After an intensive recovery period, Woolman has reopened with an entirely new staff and a mission that draws inspiration from the past with an emphasis on cultivating community and supporting growth, exploration, acceptance and play. No longer an isolated private institution, Woolman is a growing community resource, offering retreats, educational programming and enrichment opportunities on a 240-acre campus of forests, meadows, orchards, farm, streams, pond and trails.

Ceramic arts programs have always been a cherished highlight, focused on using local materials and featuring yearly firings of the historic 6-chambered Noborigama wood fire climbing kiln, built in 1971. This past fall, a variety of ongoing ceramic offerings have brought new and old faces to the Woolman Ceramic Studio.

Master ceramicist Richard ‘Dik’ Hotchkiss led a 2-month workshop for a group of enthusiastic adults, which will culminate with the 136th firing of the Noborigama kiln the first weekend in December. Ceramic artists from near and far are welcome to take part in the event by registering online, paying a fee, and committing to the hands-on collaborative process of this multi-day event. The firing will be facilitated by Dik, a designer of the kiln and long-time educator of wild clay ceramics in the Nevada County area.

As part of an expanding after school program, youth ceramics workshops have brought young people aged 6-12 into the studio this fall, learning ceramic techniques and exploring with clay. Workshops will continue throughout the spring, offered in 3 week sessions that meet on Tuesdays from 3:30 – 5:30pm.

This month Woolman launched Ceramic Open Studio, encouraging access to ceramic exploration for participants young and old. Friday evenings 5 – 8pm are designated adults only, and Sunday afternoons 1 – 4pm are open to children as well (under 12 accompanied by an adult). Discounts are available when attending as a pair, making this opportunity perfect for date nights, parent and child activities, homeschool enrichment opportunities, or creative family outings.

“The hope is that this program will offer clay access to a wide range of people”, says Programs Director Morgan Street. “We wanted to offer an opportunity for people that are interested in exploring a craft that doesn’t require a high price point or a long-term commitment. I think everyone can benefit from working with clay, it has limitless potential and can be very therapeutic. This program allows participants to explore clay at their own pace or enjoy guidance by talented instructors. The open studio nature encourages dialog among makers at different skill levels, ages, and demographics.” Ceramic Open Studio will continue throughout the year.

The ceramic arts are just one small part of Woolman’s current educational programs and enrichment offerings, the full scope of which can be accessed at http://www.woolman.org .