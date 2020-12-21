Mindy Oberne: Funds raised for Hospitality House
I wanted to thank all those who came out to support my fundraiser for Hospitality House that happened Dec. 5 and 6.
The Prospector story helped to bring in many generous people who spent over $3,200 on my ceramics and photography, so thank you, too, to The Union newspaper. A matching donor brought the donation total to over $6,400.
Mindy Oberne
Grass Valley
