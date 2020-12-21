Meghan Garren: FFA — unity and hard work for a good cause





The year 2020 — when we didn’t get everything we wanted, but learned to appreciate everything we had. For the Nevada Union FFA Chapter, we couldn’t wait to start the year strong with an incoming class of excited freshman and dedicated upperclassmen.

However, we had to make some drastic changes when that simply wasn’t going to be our reality. We had to alter our schedule and events as it became more and more clear that the in-person activities that make FFA so exciting, were just not in the cards this year.

Our chapter officer team has worked tirelessly to engage our members and remind them that we are a family despite the distance. As an FFA family, even with the strange ongoings of this year, we are “Becoming Legendary” — this is our overarching theme for the 2020-21 school year. We felt the term best described the strength of our chapter members and how we are adapting to this new system and working to overcome it.

Our monthly theme for December was “Becoming Legendary by Embracing Joy.” Now, what true joy was there to embrace this December? To the outside eye you might see a torn apart Ag Department on the NU High School grounds undergoing construction and a barren campus whose kids are at home simply wanting to see their friends again.

However, from the inside you can see a construction crew who worked tirelessly to get the buildings finished to perfection and a motivated group of FFA members who are ready to give back to their community.

On Dec. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m., cars lined up and down the street to pick up their Winter Drive-Thru BBQ meals. For the Nevada Union FFA, we embraced joy through weeks of planning, selling meals, and practicing COVID-19 safety precautions to make sure we could host this event.

This Drive-Thru BBQ represented so much more than just a meal with tri-tip, potato salad, beans and a roll packed into a to-go box. No, this event represents the resilience of the youth in our county and their drive to give back. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, which accumulated to about $6,000.

We are a strong community, full of people who want to help in any way they can, which is why on that night FFA members could be seen running packaged meals, working the assembly line to the pickup station, running past members working behind the scenes cutting meat and helping wherever they could, and volunteers helping to prepare almost all the food. This Drive-Thru BBQ might have looked different then usual, but it was truly a combined effort that demonstrates the unity that our chapter always strives to achieve.

Meghan Garren, a 17-year-old junior at Nevada Union High School, is the Nevada Union FFA Chapter reporter.