McDonald: I understand, but I don’t understand

The service workforce is fading into extinction. I’m talking about the people who make the very existence of commerce thrive. The people who show up to work as scheduled and on time with the work ethics and willingness to do a job that is so important to the survival of the economic structure of society.

I’m not talking about the top floor executives, or even small business owners. I’m talking about the men and women who hold hourly positions ; The clerks, the receptionist, the secretaries, the waitresses, the baristas, the newspaper delivery people, the Hotel workers. These are all very important people. They may not think they are contributing to the welfare of commerce, and yet they are the very people who make it succeed. Benjamin Franklin said “For the want of nail the shoe was lost, for the want of a shoe the horse was lost, for the want of a horse the rider was lost, for the want of a rider the battle was lost, for the want of a battle the kingdom was lost, and all for the want of a horseshoe nail.

The importance of these people is what I understand. What I don’t understand why the people who hold these very important jobs have grown lazy and complacent? They grumble about the failing economy, the exorbitant cost of living and yet, they have no desire to work. They spend their time at home waiting for their next government check to arrive while there is an abundance of job positions that need to be filled. If you need an example here is one: In the past eight days of our expected newspaper delivery, we have only received two newspapers. The reason we are told, when we make our daily call to the Union Newspaper is that they don’t have a carrier for our route. We are paying for that paper, and when we don’t receive it the Union has to refund our payment for that day, that is a loss to their bottom end profit.

For the want of a carrier, the paper was lost, for the want of a paper the profit was lost, for the want of a profit, the paper will soon be lost. Really, how difficult is it for someone, young, old, partially handicapped, or homeless, to get up at the crack of dawn and drive a car on their appointed route and plop a paper in the box. There used to be an abundance of people willing to do menial labor and a list of substitute people waiting in line to do the job of those who were not able to do the job that day.

That so called menial labor is a part of what makes our world go round. What I can’t understand is this: There is a lack of initiative that seems to be a much bigger pandemic than Covid. What has happened to the pride of employment? Times have changed and you can do most everything on line, including reading the newspaper, but there is something comforting about reading the paper version of the morning paper with your coffee. Something comforting knowing the mail will get delivered on time, that there will be someone to serve your food at a restaurant; someone will have your hotel room ready when you travel, that you won’t have to stand in long lines because there are not enough checkers in a store. So, I understand, but I don’t understand.

Jodi McDonald

Grass Valley