Marshall: Fire protection water tanks important for Greenhorn community

A sign indicating the presence of a 20,000 gallon fire protection water supply is illuminated with reflecting capabilities when hit with a light. These signs and the water supplies help firefighters quickly located water to fight fires when needed the most.

Photo: Courtesy photo

The Greenhorn Firewise Community purchased and installed water tanks with 40,000 gallons of water storage on the Greenhorn Road corridor for the sole purpose of fire suppression. The tanks are strategically located two and four miles from the intersection of Brunswick Road. The availability of water for fire suppression on Greenhorn Road is extremely limited, only worsening the farther one goes from Brunswick Road. Approximately 780 households will benefit from this increased dedicated water supply.

Installation of these tanks reduces turnaround times for fire resources, allowing for sustained fire attack. This greatly increases the ability of the fire agencies to suppress fires early in their progression.

Why are these tanks important? “They are not in my neighborhood” you might say. Any fire can become everyone’s problem very quickly. To put things in perspective… 40,000 gallons of water can refill an average of 80 fire engines or 20 water tenders.

The total cash outlay for this project was more than $82,000.00 plus $2,500 of in-kind contributions. A grant for $62,370 from the County of Nevada’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation for Community & Economic Resiliency all went to the purchase of the four water tanks themselves. Thank you to Greenhorn Firewise Community donors who gave us the balance of funds needed to complete this project.

This report concludes with a statement of tremendous gratitude. No one in Nevada County has ever tried to do what we accomplished: the installation of dedicated water tanks for fire suppression. A common purpose brought together an excellent group of volunteers and community citizens who gave of their time, expertise, and in some cases, property, during the 16-18 months it took to complete this undertaking.

Many thanks go to: Craig Arthur, Steve Battaini, Vicki Deam, John Deam, Lisa Frederiksen, Bob Fuller, Jerry Funk, Lawren Giles, Samantha Kirk, Linda Lanzoni, Paige Lettington, Ariel Lovett, Michael Mapes, Terry McMahan, Nevada County Board of Supervisors, Nevada County Office of County Counsel, Bill Ryerson, Paul Tebbel, Keith Thomasson, Elaine Vandehey, Jan Weaver, Leslie Williams. Each one made a critical contribution to this success. Thank you!

Dianne Marshall, Chair

Greenhorn Firewise Community Water Tank Committee