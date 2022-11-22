Mark Tuttle: Nimbyism hurts housing

“We support affordable housing and helping homeless. But I just don’t want them living next to me.” This sentiment from community members at a recent Planning Commission hearing no doubt reflects the attitudes of many in Nevada County. After all, it’s just another way of saying “Not In My Backyard.”

NIMBYism has disrupted plans to build new permanent supportive housing for homeless people on Highway 49. The Ranch House is part of the County’s plans to achieve the Supervisors’ objectives regarding housing and homelessness. This property has been utilized by the County for over a decade to house people experiencing homelessness. They hoped to replace a house currently serving three residents in a communal environment to a 6-unit apartment building to allow six individuals to live independently.

The idea has met opposition from some neighbors and local business owners who don’t want homeless housing in their neighborhood, despite the fact that their neighborhood was developed as income restricted housing. Pot, kettle, anyone? Outcry against the project has spurred the Planning Commission to deny the project with no legitimate reasoning. If The County’s leaders don’t have the guts to stand up to NIMBYism, they should at least be honest about it.

Mark Tuttle

Nevada City