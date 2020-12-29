Lynn Wenzel: Sex ed should be scientifically accurate, ethical and responsible

Bravo to Emma Kelly for writing a guest column about a subject that is fraught with misunderstandings, misconceptions and misinformation — especially when it concerns middle and high school young adults.

Her experience with sex education was inferior at best, egregiously under-presented at worst. Although she has “parents who will talk with me about matters (concerning sex),” she acknowledges that many kids don’t. And it is obvious from her column that the aspects of sex education — health, expression, interactions, contraceptives, ethics and relationships — that she considers important are not taught at all.

I am glad to say she also takes on Terry McLaughlin’s October 2019 screed against Planned Parenthood, as “persuading young people to be promiscuous” so the organization can make money off abortion, as inaccurate and deceptive. Kelly acknowledges what we all know: “You can’t prevent teenagers from having sex through abstinence-based education.” And she rightly concludes that omitting sex-ed from the curriculum can result in trauma and abuse for teens.

As a board member of the 31-year-old Nevada County Citizens for Choice (C4C) and The Clinic! I applaud Kelly’s editorial. C4C exists to promote reproductive justice through education, health-care access, advocacy and to inform and enable choice. And along with Kelly, C4C advocates teaching sex education that is “practical, realistic and inclusive.”

Here’s hoping Nevada County schools will listen to the voices of its students and develop and utilize a scientifically accurate, ethical and responsible sex education curriculum.

Lynn Wenzel, Grass Valley, director of communications,

Nevada County Citizens for Choice