Lisa Fox: Wear a mask for others’ health

I am writing in response to the issue of masks. As someone currently in treatment for cancer, I am more susceptible to infection, including the contraction of a potentially lethal virus. I do not have the luxury of “just staying home,” as I have weekly chemo, blood draws and a need to go to the store, a need to get gas. Today at two local gas marts, most of the patrons inside were maskless.

It is at best inconsiderate to forego masks, and it contributes to our caseload increase, provoking further restrictions and possible shutdowns. For the sake of our health-care workers and others, please wear a mask. It is not a hardship. Death, illness, economic shutdown and restriction are the true hardships we face.

Lisa Fox

Grass Valley