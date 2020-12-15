Lisa Fox: Wear a mask for others’ health
I am writing in response to the issue of masks. As someone currently in treatment for cancer, I am more susceptible to infection, including the contraction of a potentially lethal virus. I do not have the luxury of “just staying home,” as I have weekly chemo, blood draws and a need to go to the store, a need to get gas. Today at two local gas marts, most of the patrons inside were maskless.
It is at best inconsiderate to forego masks, and it contributes to our caseload increase, provoking further restrictions and possible shutdowns. For the sake of our health-care workers and others, please wear a mask. It is not a hardship. Death, illness, economic shutdown and restriction are the true hardships we face.
Lisa Fox
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Lisa Fox: Wear a mask for others’ health
I am writing in response to the issue of masks. As someone currently in treatment for cancer, I am more susceptible to infection, including the contraction of a potentially lethal virus. I do not have…