Yvonne Fuller: Science

The government mandates masks, social distancing, etc. The right is suspicious about limited freedoms, but the left emotionally responds, “Follow the science!”

When the subject of the environment is raised, the right argues the climate is always changing, but the left emotionally responds, “The science is settled!”

I saw a color 3D ultra-sound image of a five month fetus. That grandchild, born recently, looks astonishingly like that 3D image. I emotionally respond, “That’s amazing science! Imagine if every woman seeking abortion would first see a color 3D image of whom her body was carrying before making that fatal decision!” The left’s response? Radio silence.

Mrs. Clinton once said that abortion should be safe and rare. I think seeing the image of the human being a woman is carrying would indeed make it safe and rare. President Trump’s choice in Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court may get us one step closer to achieving Mrs. Clinton’s goal.

Yvonne Fuller

Grass Valley