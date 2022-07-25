Yvonne Bartlett: Thanks, Don
I want to publicly acknowledge Don Rogers for his excellent insight, honesty, and integrity as publisher of The Union. I have written to him several times during his tenure and have always received a prompt heartfelt response. His columns have been my favorites representing, when appropriate, both sides of the issue at hand and his opinions thoughtfully embraced. Am so grateful for my “paper” copy still in print and would not read The Union online. With special appreciation and best wishes for your future endeavors, Don, and may Aspen allow your professional/personal experience to flourish!
Yvonne Bartlett
Grass Valley
