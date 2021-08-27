Yvonne Bartlett: Mixed messaging in fair coverage
I was extremely disappointed to see the front page on Aug. 11 with a recommendation to wear masks at the fair on the right side of the front page and on the left side photos of kids in animal barns wearing no masks.
These fair photos are not consistent with public health advisories. Having these two columns side by side is poor judgment and sends a mixed message.
The number of positive Delta cases has spiked, and in hospitalizations in Nevada County, at least nine out of 10 those cases are people who choose to be unvaccinated. My son is an embalmer in Roseville and his case load of deaths has gone up 500%.
Otherwise I love my paper and look forward to reading the local news.
Yvonne Bartlett
Nevada County
