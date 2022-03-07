Yasha Aginsky: Short YouTube film on Nevada Theatre’s new mural

This letter is in response to a HIT (from Hits & Misses) from reader Jane Riedel on Feb. 24. The new mural in the Nevada Theatre, which was begun in May and is nearing completion by artist Sarah Coleman, has been documented in a short film you can watch on YouTube called, “A Vision of Here.”

I made the film with the intention of informing the public about the mural and hope that the Nevada Theatre Commission will offer regular guided tours of this amazing addition to our local art scene and cultural history.

Yasha Aginsky

Nevada City