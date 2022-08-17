Wm Walters: Salaries deceptively high

It’s great that different views can appear in our paper, but, when things are presented as facts, I think that you should clarify them, or at least push back when they are disingenuous.

Some things will get through, i.e., making inductees get vaccinations — maybe first day of induction has changed considerably. Or the ever so faint whiff that all these illegals — subtext, brown people — will soon outnumber “us.” At least there was no mention of their being predominantly Catholic. Maybe we, as a nation, have moved beyond that particular prejudice?

But, to present incorrect wages as being a reason not to have a “fire prevention” tax. Well … I’ll do one example: “$460,469, County CEO …” I thought that high, so I think I found the same source as yours, Ms. Halstead. The salary for that position, in 2020-21, was $241,612. You added benefits, pension, and an item called “other pay,” which for all I know may be a county car, continuing education, etc.

I’m sure any of us would be surprised, if we were to add those items to our “income,” as to how much we “made,” but does not make it into our pocket. And you left out the “overtime” column — oh, that’s right, government employees CAN’T get overtime, they can’t ask for a raise, they can’t get a bonus for production goals.

Now I could have used the DA, “$362,692,” your number vs. $196,869, his salary, because any of us who have had dealings with a lawyer will quickly see that he is way under the hourly billing rate. Oh, well, nice try.

Perhaps we could be like Redding and have citizens that have no competence in governance govern — the thought “boggles the M,” to quote Bertie. I have a fear of those that do not understand complexity, but I have an even greater fear of those that would obfuscate to make their point. Respectfully.

Wm Walters

Grass Valley