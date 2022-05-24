William Walters: Campaign materials lack integrity
Concerning Americans for Good Government: Wow! Saw “Hits and Misses” recently in The Union and couldn’t understand the quip about Adona, but now I do — I got the mailer!
You forgot to add, “She might be Jewish,” or “Wears red on May Day” or “Takes candy from children.” I fully expected to hear Die Fahne Hoch playing in the background on your web site.
Let me be clear, I have voted Democrat, no party, and Republican, but after Jan. 6 and the weak response from the Republican Party, I will vote for a pig caught in flagrante delicto with a dead goat before I vote for another Republican. So, yeah, I’m voting for Ms. Adona.
Respectfully … naw, who am I kidding? It’s probably better you didn’t publish your names or the businesses you own or work for.
William Walters
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
William Walters: Campaign materials lack integrity
Concerning Americans for Good Government: Wow! Saw “Hits and Misses” recently in The Union and couldn’t understand the quip about Adona, but now I do — I got the mailer!