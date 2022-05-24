William Walters: Campaign materials lack integrity

Concerning Americans for Good Government: Wow! Saw “Hits and Misses” recently in The Union and couldn’t understand the quip about Adona, but now I do — I got the mailer!

You forgot to add, “She might be Jewish,” or “Wears red on May Day” or “Takes candy from children.” I fully expected to hear Die Fahne Hoch playing in the background on your web site.

Let me be clear, I have voted Democrat, no party, and Republican, but after Jan. 6 and the weak response from the Republican Party, I will vote for a pig caught in flagrante delicto with a dead goat before I vote for another Republican. So, yeah, I’m voting for Ms. Adona.

Respectfully … naw, who am I kidding? It’s probably better you didn’t publish your names or the businesses you own or work for.

William Walters

Grass Valley