William Thomas: Leadership required
While California is burning and suffering Third World power outages, where is the leadership?
Meanwhile, Gov. Newsom by executive order shifted the $5 billion of the 2017 voter approved gas tax increase for highway maintenance to “global warming causes” (not solutions), namely housing near transportation.
And then further blaming the sky high cost of California gasoline on big oil.
William Thomas
Grass Valley
