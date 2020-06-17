William Steele: Unmarked uniforms
In the flood of news that has confronted us over the past several weeks it is easy to overlook a recent article stating that forces in unmarked uniforms have appeared on the streets of our nation’s capital to control the protesters.
Think of it — unmarked uniforms, anonymous police.
It’s reported that some of these were prison guards from Texas. Who ordered this? The Defense Department? The Attorney General? The White House? Americans have always believed we could confront our accuser, seek redress from wrongdoing, report police excess. How is this possible if we can’t identify the wrongdoer?
A small notice in the paper but a large step toward losing our democracy under this administration.
William Steele
Nevada City
