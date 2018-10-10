William Steele: Kavanaugh: what have we learned?

Most of the nation watched last week as the Senate Judicial Committee considered the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Now that it's over, what stands out to you as most memorable parts of the process we witnessed?

Here's a few to consider:

Mitch McConnell commenting, "We're going to plow right through it!" prior to the meeting.

The president publicly agreeing to an FBI investigation but behind the scene making it meaningless. The president mocking Dr. Ford at a political rally.

The optics of male Republicans hiring a female to question the witness.

The red-faced performance of Kavanaugh demonstrating his lack of temperament to serve on the Supreme Court.

Jeff Flake's brave but futile attempt to find common ground.

Justice Kavanaugh now sits on the Supreme Court. It's time we all accept that. But it is also time that we commit to doing everything within our power to change the party in power that permits such a spectacle.

William Steele

Nevada City