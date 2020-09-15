William Finn: Audrey Denney actually cares
Doug LaMalfa supports everything Trump does. Trump has been trying to cover-up his inadequate virus response with lies since January. That didn’t work.
Trump pressured Republican governors to reopen businesses before conditions met the CDC’s reopening guidelines. That didn’t work.
Trump is bullying states to reopen schools with on-site attendance or lose federal funds. Trump’s lack of action has killed 150,000-plus Americans, severely weakened our economy and now threatens our children.
LaMalfa is working for Trump and not us. This makes him a worthless representative. LaMalfa is the worst thing that has happened to the north state. We deserve better. We need Audrey Denney to represent us next year. She doesn’t play follow the leader like LaMalfa does. She will always support and vote for us regardless of who occupies the White House.
Please vote for Audrey Denney. Audrey will always work for us. It’s the honorable thing to do.
William Finn
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User