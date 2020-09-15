William Finn: Audrey Denney actually cares

Doug LaMalfa supports everything Trump does. Trump has been trying to cover-up his inadequate virus response with lies since January. That didn’t work.

Trump pressured Republican governors to reopen businesses before conditions met the CDC’s reopening guidelines. That didn’t work.

Trump is bullying states to reopen schools with on-site attendance or lose federal funds. Trump’s lack of action has killed 150,000-plus Americans, severely weakened our economy and now threatens our children.

LaMalfa is working for Trump and not us. This makes him a worthless representative. LaMalfa is the worst thing that has happened to the north state. We deserve better. We need Audrey Denney to represent us next year. She doesn’t play follow the leader like LaMalfa does. She will always support and vote for us regardless of who occupies the White House.

Please vote for Audrey Denney. Audrey will always work for us. It’s the honorable thing to do.

William Finn

Grass Valley