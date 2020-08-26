William Checkvala: Extremism and misinformation a danger
Of the many things I find concerning about the restrictions COVID-19 has placed on our local small businesses, the most upsetting is the way radicalized outside groups like the Freedom Angels have invaded our city and politicized the issue of local public safety.
COVID-19 is not some orchestrated hoax by the “deep state,” perpetuated by the left for the dual purposes of mind control and establishment of a One World Government. It is very real and very dangerous, even if our current numbers are relatively low for the size of our population.
Medical science has shown us the way and now human folly is inhibiting and reversing the progress we have made in stopping the spread of the virus. Wearing a mask and practicing social distancing is not a political statement. It is a key element of a nationwide cooperative and comprehensive plan to keep the general public, including the most vulnerable, safe, healthy and alive.
Extremism in any form needs to be called out for the dangers it poses to society, and those who actively seek to promote a message filled with misinformation and misguided rhetoric must be held accountable. Sadly, what they don’t know could hurt us all!
William Checkvala
Grass Valley
