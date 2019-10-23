William Checkvala: Betancourt best choice for Assembly

In considering the two candidates running for California Assembly in District 1, there is no doubt in my mind that Elizabeth Betancourt is by far the better choice.

Megan Dahle’s position on all major issues reflects the same regressive policies that have failed us in the past. Her website offered up the usual litany of conservative sound bites, but fails to explain how she would pay for new dams, better education, bigger forest management projects and help for the homeless, while also cutting tax revenue to local government coffers.

Elizabeth Betancourt is a fresh face with a forward-thinking vision for the future. A local farmer, small business owner, and rural advocate, Elizabeth believes in responsible development of our natural and human resources. She takes a much more balanced approach to our most pressing problems, be it responsible forest management, addressing homelessness, cutting red tape to help promote small-business growth or helping farmers develop sustainable land management practices, Elizabeth Betancourt will work hard to make our great North State even greater!

To me, the choice is couldn’t be clearer. Megan Dahle offers us more of the same, while Elizabeth Betancourt offers a smarter, brighter, more progressive vision for a better future for all of us.

William Checkvala

Grass Valley