William Burden: Disheartening cartoon

It seems every week or so The Union publishes an editorial cartoon that is so far from reality that it saddens and disheartens. I know there are factions who view the COVID-19 vaccine in ideological terms, and who are strident in their condemnation any who support getting vaccination.

The reverse may happen — abusing someone who has decided to get the vaccine — but from what I can see that comes mostly from the vaccine deniers. This cartoon encourages vaccine refusal, and is paying no attention to our ongoing crisis in the times of the Delta variant.

Have you seen the numbers for the county the past few weeks? This cartoon is not just opinion, it is a scurrilous misrepresentation of the reality of our current crisis and just what is at stake.

William Burden

Penn Valley