Willard Schoellerman: Shame on Editorial Board

Shame, shame on the Editorial Board with siding with the governor’s unconstitutional orders to close indoor dining. We have a great community and only locally owned business are present and deserve our full support. You should be ashamed for taking a position against our local businesses from which you get support for your paper.

I reject the premise that closing down restaurants is for the public good. I grew up when there was no vaccine for polio but life went on and we did not have to hunker down in fear, life went on and we children went to school.

You owe these local restaurants an apology.

Willard Schoellerman

South County