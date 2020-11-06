Willard Schoellerman: Do your homework
The article “Is Trump a fascist?” in the Oct. 21 issue of The Union could not be further from the facts. In Italy during the reign of Mussolini, his Fascist Party controlled both labor and industry. His partner in Germany, Hitler had the Nazi movement which stood for “The National Socialist German Workers’ Party.” If you don’t believe me, look it up in Webster’s Dictionary. Being patriotic and love of country does not make someone a fascist.
Donald Trump by his actions is a Constitutionalist. He has appointed judges to fill vacancies who are originalists, which means they believe in interpreting the Constitution as written. History has shown that the Constitution was written by men who were immersed in the teachings of the Bible and a majority of the Constitution principles were taken from the Bible. In 1892 Justice David J. Brewer from the U.S. Supreme Court declared that the United States was founded as a “Christian nation.”
People, do your homework!
Willard Schoellerman
Nevada County
