Will Connell: Fact and fiction

One wonders what it takes to educate the public to distinguish fact from fiction. We are told by Trump that:

He is the greatest environmentalist.

“It’s freezing in New York. We need global warming.”

He has done the most for Black Americans than anyone in history.

“Many Blacks didn’t go out to vote for Hillary because they liked me. That was about as good as getting the vote, you know, and it was great.”

He knows more than any general or admiral.

“I know more about ISIS than the generals do, believe me.”

He has done more for mid-East peace than anyone.

“Middle East peace is not as difficult as people have thought.”

He is the smartest president in our history.

“I’m a very stable genius.”

“I am the chosen one.”

He asks why he has not won the Nobel Peace Prize; after all, Obama has one.

He asks why his image is not carved on Mt. Rushmore. Everything he says is about himself. We experience his narcissism daily.

Here’s how Trump works to turn a democracy into a dictatorship.

1. Destroy labor.

2. Discredit students and education in general.

3. Denigrate all government institutions, FBI, Justice Dept, State Dept, etc.

4. Revise tax codes to favor the wealthy.

5. Compromise the working public to make them economically anxious, and insecure.

6. Claim that all our problems stem from “them,” mostly foreigners, immigrants, or racial minorities.

7. Make many cynical about democracy.

8. Tell the public lies. To date, he’s told over 20,000, according to FactCheck.

9. Claim God has chosen the president to solve all our problems, as no one else is capable of doing so.

The real wonder is not to ask what is the matter with a man such as Trump, but to ask what is the matter with a society that listens to him. Dare we ignore Trump’s not so subtle hints about ”another 12 years?”

Will Connell

Nevada City