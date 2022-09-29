Wendy Weiss: Vote for Jenny Scicluna

The election of the NJUHSD Trustees will set the course for the future of the students in our county following the disastrous effects, both financial and academic, of the pandemic.

Jenny (Piper) Scicluna was born and raised in Nevada County and is a third-generation alum of NUHS. She has three boys currently attending public school in Nevada County.

Jenny has worked and volunteered locally to support our students as a Business Mentor for seniors in all three high schools, as well as being a successful business woman herself.

At this crucial time in education, we need someone who will be able to 1) listen carefully, 2) ask thoughtful questions when controversies arise so that they may be resolved amicably, 3) search for the best possible academic curriculum, and 4) foster an environment where our students will be provided with all the tools needed to be successful in any path they choose to pursue. Vote for Jenny Scicluna, trustee for NJUHSD!

Wendy Weiss

Grass Valley