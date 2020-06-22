Wendy Detweiler: Thank you, Nevada County, for your grace
I would like to thank the community of Nevada County. You all have held your grace through all the trials we have encountered in recent time.
The friendship, helpfulness, did what we needed to keep our county safe, not to mention how everybody found ways to keep businesses going and the community they care for. I thank our governor, who has a huge state in his care, thank you to all who are in medical fields, fire departments, EMTs, churches, food banks, our police and sheriff’s departments, teachers, garbage and post office and so many more folks.
To all the people of California, black or white, we have done it and continue to do so because we are Americans.
Wendy Detweiler
