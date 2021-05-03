Wendy Detweiler: No to PG&E drones

Responding to a recent article by PG&E, I say no on drones. That is a serious invasion of privacy and not needed.

I agree with the use of helicopters for spotting hot spots. It’s a much better thing to do than shutting power off, which causes hardship to the community.

According to Civil Code 1708.8 — not to mention the Fourth Amendment — it states drones may not be used on people or their property without their permission.

Only persons in law enforcement, or code enforcement may use a drone, especially in difficult-to-reach or dangerous areas. PG&E is a public utility.

Wendy Detweiler

Grass Valley